Fire Breaks Out In Single Unit At a Northwest Lincoln Apartment Complex
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 20)–An apartment fire late Wednesday morning in the area of 1st and Superior Street, in the Highland View complex.
LFR Captain Nancy Crist tells KFOR News someone saw flames and smoke from a second level apartment, but when firefighters showed up, they couldn’t see anything. Crist says crews went up to the second floor and saw smoke, before finding the fire in an apartment. T
The fire didn’t extend beyond there, but the single resident living there has to be relocated. Crist says no one was in the apartment at the time of the fire. No one was hurt and the cause is still under investigation.