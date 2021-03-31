Fire Bike Rides Offered To Voters
LINCOLN, NE (March 31, 2021) –The City of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department and Heartland Bike Share today announced voters can receive a free, 60-minute BikeLNK ride to vote at the primary election April 6.
To receive a free trip April 6, riders will need to download the BCycle App to their mobile device and enter promo code VOTEPRIMARY when completing the purchase of a Capital Cruiser Pass. The Capital Cruiser pass includes a free, one-hour trip to the polls. Voters can find their polling place at www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov and plan their trip. If downtown Lincoln voters requested their ballot by mail, the BikeLNK station at 14th and “N” streets is located across from the Bennett Martin Public Library where there is a ballot drop box. A live map of all BikeLNK stations can be found at www.BikeLNK.com or on the BCycle App.
“This BikeLNK Roll to the Polls initiative helps ensure everyone has access to reliable public transportation to go vote,” said Jamie Granquist, BikeLNK City Manager.
BikeLNK has increased its cleaning protocols in response to COVID-19 and routinely educates users on its social distancing guidelines when riding.
Early Voting For Lincoln Primary Election Underway