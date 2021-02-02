Finally some good news

I’m not totally sure I understand the whole stock market thing and the latest Game Stop situation. I do know that several people that bought stock sold it and got PAID. One young man who got some big money from investing in GameStop has put his earnings to good. 20-year-old Hunter Kahn used his money to purchase six Nintendo Switches to send to the Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis. Kahn wanted to bring some positivity to the kids, saying, “I love video games. I know it would be terrible being a kid in a hospital with like no joy helping them through.” Probably the coolest thing I’ve read in weeks. With the non stop negative energy coming from the web, it’s nice to read something positive. Nice job Hunter. You’re an inspiration!!!