Finalists Announced For The Job of Nebraska’s Next State Education Commissioner

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 15)–Four finalists have been named to be the next Nebraska State Education Commissioner.

They include Dr. Lisa Coons, the chief academic officers for the Tennessee Department of Education; Dr. Melissa Poloncic who is the superintendent of Douglas County West Schools; Dr. Summer Stephens, the superintendent of schools for Churchill County, Nevada; and Dr. Brian Maher, who is the CEO and executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents.

The Nebraska Board of Education will interview the finalists in public meeting scheduled for March 30 with a new commissioner being selected at a public meeting the following day.