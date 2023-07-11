Final Two Public Meetings This Week Over LPS Budget

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 11)–You have another chance to share your thoughts on the upcoming 2023-24 Lincoln Public Schools budget with a public meeting at 5pm Tuesday in the commons area at Southwest High School.

The 2023-2024 preliminary proposed budget is approximately $514 million, representing a 4.8% increase from 2022-2023. Staff salaries and benefits make up almost 90% of the total budget, and negotiated agreements led to a 3.65% increase in the budget.

The final public meeting will Wednesday at 5pm in the commons of North Star High School.