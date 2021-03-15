Fight Leads To Man’s Arrest For Having Stolen Handgun
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 15)–A large fight in the Railyard early Saturday morning leads Lincoln Police to arrest a man suspected of having a stolen gun.
At least 15 people were involved in the fight, when security told LPD that one of the men involved, 27-year-old Jimmy Nguyen, possibly had a gun. Officers later saw a man walking away that fit the description of who they were looking for and maybe had a weapon on him.
Police on Monday said that as officers were approaching Nguyen, he started to run away. Nguyen was found in a construction area near Pinnacle Bank Arena and was arrested.
LPD says a search of Nguyen turned up 5.5 grams of marijuana and a loaded .380 handgun. Police say the gun was stolen from the area of 10th and New Hampshire from an unlocked vehicle back last August.
Nguyen is a convicted felon and faces possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charges, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, obstruct government operations charges, and 2nd offense possession of marijuana charges.