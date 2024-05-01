Fight at Downtown Lincoln Gentlemen’s Club Leads to Arrests

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 1)–Two women are in jail after a brawl broke out Tuesday afternoon inside the Foxy Gentlemen’s Club near 18th and “O” Street.

Lincoln Police Public Information Manager Erika Thomas says there were a number of women inside fighting with each other, throwing chairs. Thomas says they also received reports of yelling, screaming and some spitting during the melee. Two women, Valencia Lewis and Keyonna Watford, were both arrested and put in the Lancaster County Jail.

Lewis was arrested for obstructing an officer and Watford for disturbing the peace. What led up to the fight remains under investigation.