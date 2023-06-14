Fifth Associate Superintendent To Be Added Back in LPS’ District Administrative Arrangement

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 14)–Lincoln School Board members on Tuesday night opted to waive its normal two-reading process on proposals to approve of changes toward the district administration’s organizational structure.

LPS Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said a fifth associate superintendent would be created by splitting the associate superintendent for instruction job, which is held by Dr. Matt Larson, into two positions, one focusing on teaching and learning, the other on educational services.

Larson would be in charge of educational services. The board will consider the new appointments at its June 27 meeting.