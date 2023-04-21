Fiery Crash Thursday Afternoon Just Outside of Lincoln

RURAL LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 21)–A collision just northeast of Lincoln around 2:30pm Thursday involved one vehicle that rolled into a ditch, while the other caught on fire.

Fire crews from Waverly and Southeast Rural were called to the scene of a crash at 112th and Fletcher. One person was taken to a Lincoln hospital and their condition was unknown, at last check. Firefighters were able to put the fire out before it could spread to nearby farm fields.

What led to the crash is still under investigation.