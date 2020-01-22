Fiery Crash Kills Driver

(KFOR NEWS January 22, 2020) The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office tells KFOR NEWS one person was killed in a fiery crash on Highway 79. We are told weather is a potential factor.
Crash near Highways 34 & 79 on Jan. 21, 2020.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 9:00 Tuesday night, north of the Highway 79 and Highway 34 interchange. KFOR NEWS is told 3 vehicles were involved…drivers of each vehicle were the only occupants. The driver inside the vehicle that caught fire was killed. The 2 other drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Deputies aren’t releasing information about the vehicles involved, as they wait to notify family members and finish the investigation.
READ MORE: Winter Weather Advisory until Noon