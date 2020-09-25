Fiery Crash In North Lincoln Impacts I-80 Traffic
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 25)–A fiery crash late Friday afternoon caused traffic on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln to close in both directions at 27th Street.
The call came out around 3:50pm, after the crash happened along the inside concrete median barrier, involving what appeared to be semi-truck hauling grain and another vehicle. Initial reports came pouring in to Lincoln Police, Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol about a fire that erupted on the rig.
Police scanner reports indicated that at least two people were taken to a Lincoln hospital and three others were possibly hurt. That hasn’t officially been confirmed. As of 4:30pm Friday, no word from authorities on the conditions of those that were injured.
Traffic was being diverted around the crash scene.