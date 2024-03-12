Field Drug Testing Done in Nebraska’s Prisons Not Being Confirmed by Accredited Lab

LINCOLN–(Nebraska Examiner Mar. 11)–A report done recently by the Inspector General for Corrections raises concerns over the use of field drug tests to punish inmates in Nebraska’s prison system.

The field testing has resulted in extended time behind bars for inmates, without having the results being confirmed by an accredited lab. The Nebraska Examiner reports that a 25-page report recently released by the Inspector General for Corrections shows that field screening tests used to detect synthetic drugs, like K2, are clearly labeled has having limitations in accuracy.

Not having enough confirmation testing raises concerns over fairness and increases chances for an inmate to be punished for a false positive test or miss contraband due to a false negative test.

The Corrections Department, in an official response included in the report, said it would take the recommendations “under consideration.”