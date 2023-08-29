FFDP’s Zoltan Bathory is now the ﻿﻿”‘Call of Duty’ guy” following collaboration with video game

If you feel your video game experience isn’t metal enough, maybe try playing as Zoltan Bathory in Call of Duty.

The Five Finger Death Punch guitarist is featured in the new update of the Modern Warfare II and Warzone games as playable character Oz. Speaking with ABC Audio, Bathory shares that the collaboration came together due to FFDP’s longstanding relationship with the military.

“All the guys who are working for Call of Duty — the special operators and all the guys who are filming this stuff, and some of the actors, making sure that the gear is correct, all their advisers — they are guys that saw us back in Iraq or Kuwait,” Bathory explains. “Many of them I personally know and am very good friends with.”

While Oz looks and moves like Bathory, someone else does the character’s voice, which did lead to some initial confusion among fans.

“We started to get these emails, like, ‘You guys should talk to Call of Duty, because, man, this guy really looks like Zoltan. Like, there is maybe an infringement here,’” Bathory says. “We have to explain, ‘No, no, no, that’s me!’”

Meanwhile, Bathory’s starting to get recognized for his Call of Duty character, including while Death Punch is on tour with Metallica.

“We’re playing these giant stadiums and I’m getting these tags online like, ‘Hey, man, I went to see Metallica and Five Finger Death Punch and I saw the Call of Duty guy onstage!’” Bathory says.

He laughs, “So I’m the Call of Duty guy!”

FFDP’s most recent show with Metallica, which took place in Los Angeles, featured guest singers in place of frontman Ivan Moody, who came down with the flu. Bathory says that Moody “should be fine” for their next date in Phoenix on September 3.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.