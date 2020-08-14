FFDP THE MOVIE?

There’s been no such thing as “downtime” for Zoltan Bathory.
The Five Finger Death Punch guitarist told Metal Hammer magazine that he’s been working on a movie about the band during lockdown.
But, that’s not all.
He also helped build a Death Punch app, worked on the lyric video for This Is War, is designing props for whenever they can tour again, plus designing new signature guitars, training Jiu-Jitsu, and renovating a castle.
Bathory admitted, “I’m good with the gas pedal, but didn’t really figure out how the brakes work yet…It’s full-tilt boogie here.”