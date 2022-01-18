Fewer Traffic Deaths Reported In 2021
Lincoln, NE (January 18, 2022) The number of traffic deaths on Nebraska streets and highways fell slightly in 2021. 220 people became traffic fatalities in 2021, after 233 deaths were reported in 2020. The figure was also down from 248 deaths in 2019.
The December reports shows 16 deaths. They occurred in 14 fatal crashes.
— Four of the eleven vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, four were using seatbelts, and
three had seatbelt usage marked as unknown.
— Twelve of the fatalities were in rural locations*.
— There was one fatality on the interstate, eight on other highways, and seven on local roads.
— Two of the fatalities were motorcyclists.
— Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.
— Only 53 of the 183 vehicle occupants killed during 2021 were using seatbelts.
COMPARISON WITH PREVIOUS YEARS
|JANUARY — DECEMBER
|FATALITIES
|FATAL CRASHES
|% CHANGE v. 2021
(FATALITIES)
|2021
|220
|191
|
|2020
|233
|217
|-6.0
|2019
|248
|212
|-11.0
|2018
|230
|201
|-4.0
|2017
|228
|210
|-4.0
|2017-2020 Avg.
|235
|210
|-6.0