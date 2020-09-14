Fewer COVID Restrictions This Week…Except in Lancaster County
(KFOR NEWS September 14, 2020) Starting today (Monday) Governor Ricketts’ move to loosen COVID-19 restrictions takes place across most of the state this week. All counties in Nebraska except for Lancaster county will move into Phase 4, meaning crowd capacity at indoor and outdoor venues will expand. Outdoor venues can operate at 100% occupancy. Indoor venues can increase to 75% capacity. Ricketts considers large events to be 500 or more people. Those large-scale events will still need approval from their local health director.
