Few Major Fire Calls on July 4 for Lincoln Fire and Rescue

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 11)–The Fourth of July was relatively quiet for emergency calls for Lincoln Fire and Rescue, in terms of structure fires.

Chief Dave Engler told Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR Thursday morning that’s based on previous years, but they did have what he says nuisance calls, such as trash can fires.

“Luckily, we didn’t ahve any major structure fires that resulted in a lot of property damage,” Engler added.

Engler says they normally look at the weather conditions each year when it comes to putting extra staff in place during the Fourth of July. He adds they were able to handle emergency calls without having to add extra staff for the holiday.

According to the Lincoln Police call summary sheet from July 4, there were 121 disturbance calls, 54 of which were fireworks complaints.