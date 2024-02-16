FEVER 333 premieres new single, “READY ROCK”

FEVER 333 has premiered a new single called “READY ROCK.”

The track marks the first preview of the “Made an America” outfit’s upcoming sophomore album, the follow-up to 2019’s STRENGTH IN NUMB333RS.

“Welcome to the function. Soundtrack on the way,” FEVER teases. “And, as always, let them know — there’s a fever coming…”

You can listen to “READY ROCK” now via digital outlets.

FEVER 333’s next album will showcase the band’s updated lineup following the 2022 departure of founding members Stephen Harrison and Aric Improta. Alongside frontman Jason Aalon Butler, the group now consists of guitarist Brandon Davis, bassist April Kae and former Mars Volta drummer Thomas Pridgen.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

