Female Vets Tour Washington

Nebraska’s female military veterans got their honor flight Monday. 130 women were flown to Washington D.C. for a tour of the nation’s war memorials. The women are veterans of World War Two, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan wars, from all branches of the service, ranging in age from 27 to 98.

This flight had an extra touch that set it apart from Nebraska’s other honor flights: One of the passengers was Loretta Swit, the actress who played nurse Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on the TV show MASH.

