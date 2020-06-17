Female Rioter Caught on Video
(KFOR NEWS June 17, 2020) In the early morning hours on Sunday May 31st, video captured a female breaking out windows and throwing lit toilet paper in buildings along Lincoln Mall.
She appears to be with the male featured on Crimestoppers on Tuesday. Lincoln Police on Wednesday said that juvenile has turned himself in.
If you have information and want to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600 or leave a tip online. Of, if you want to speak with an officer, call Sergeant Vigil at 402-441-7215.
