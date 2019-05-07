FEMA and Subway Expand Flood Relief Efforts

The major disaster declaration for the State of Nebraska has been amended to authorize Public Assistance (PA) grants for six additional counties to help pay for repair and replacement of public facilities damaged as a result of the March winter storm and flooding.

The four counties, Clay, Dawson, Kearney and Polk, have been designated for all PA categories as well as Seward and York counties, are now designated to receive PA permanent work as well as the emergency work for which they originally qualified.

Other recovery and donation events are still occurring. Over 220 Subway Restaurant locations are running a statewide campaign to directly benefit the state and help provide funding to assist with flood relief. The program will run through Memorial Day Monday, May 27th to benefit the Nebraska Strong Charity Campaign. The initiative has raised over $12,000 so far.

Every customer that donates $1 or more to the Nebraska Strong Campaign at participating Subways, will receive a coupon for a $1

off of a footlong.

