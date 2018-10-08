A parole absconder from Minnesota and suspect in multiple hotel burglaries across several states was arrested early Saturday morning in Lincoln.

Lincoln Police said Grand Island Police were contacted about two hotels that were burglarized in Grand Island. The suspect was seen taking off east on Interstate 80 in a white SUV, and called Lincoln Police and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office to let them know the suspect might be coming their way.

LPD had officers watch parts of I-80, and officers spotted the white SUV exiting near NW 12th Street.

Cooper said the officers made contact with the man at about 1:10 a.m. and determined the white SUV was stolen earlier in the week from a local car dealership.

The man, David Kunz, 55, was then taken into custody. He is a suspect in multiple hotel burglaries across several states, including the burglaries at the two Grand Island hotels, plus another at a York hotel, and is also a parole absconder from Minnesota.

Kunz is lodged in the Lancaster County Jail. He is expected to be extradited back to Minnesota at a later time.

The post Felon Wanted In Minnesota Arrested In Nebraska appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.