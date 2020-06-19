Felon Found on Bike Path With Meth, Alcohol and Knife
(KFOR NEWS June 19, 2020) A 56 year old convicted felon was found Wednesday night on the bike path under O Street, between 21st and 22nd Street.
Police Officer, Luke Bonkiewicz, says bottles of alcohol were seen in an open backpack next to Keithen A. Daniel. A probable cause search of the backpack also revealed a glass pipe with residue that pre-tested positive for methamphetamine. Daniel was also wearing a sheathed 7 1/2″ black knife on his belt. Being a convicted felon, Daniel can’t legal carry a knife, so he was taken to jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Deadly Weapon and Possession of Alcohol within a Park.
