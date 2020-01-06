Feds: Nebraska Man Used Nude Photos for Campaign Blackmail

A Nebraska man faces federal charges after authorities say he used nude photos of a legislative candidate’s wife as blackmail to try to derail the candidate’s campaign. Dennis Sryniawski of Bellevue, has been charged with cyber-stalking and threats with intent to extort.
An indictment alleges that Sryniawski sent threatening and sexually explicit emails to Diane Parris, who was serving as campaign manager for her husband, Jeff Parris, when he ran for the Nebraska Legislature in 2018. Diane Parris, of La Vista, received emails in October 2018 from a man with whom she had been in a relationship more than two decades ago.
READ MORE: Testimony Underway In Former Ord Priest Trial