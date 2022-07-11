Federal Rental Assistance Funding Still Available
(KFOR NEWS July 11, 2022) Nebraska’s share of the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program is still available. The program will continue to accept applications through September 9th.
$158 million is available to assist Nebraska low-income households not able to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before you apply, please review eligibility requirements and application user guide to determine if you are eligible, as well as required steps and supporting documentation required. This program is only available for renters, homeowners are not eligible for the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program.
Nebraska will continue to accept ERA applications until September 9, 2022 assuming funds remain available from the U.S. Treasury.
There are separate application processes for residents of Lancaster County, Douglas County, and residents under the Northern Ponca Tribal Housing Authority. Residents of the City of Lincoln and the City of Omaha have an additional application opportunity through their cities, as well.
