Federal Grant Awarded to the City of Lincoln for Transportation Safety Initiative

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 14)–The City of Lincoln has received a federal grant to advance a local initiative designed to improve transportation safety.

The $400,000 U.S. Department of Transportation grant will help the City advance the Safe Streets Lincoln initiative, which is part of the national Vision Zero campaign to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries.

“Last fall, I announced Safe Streets Lincoln – A Vision Zero Program, our bold initiative to eliminate traffic-related deaths and serious injuries in our community,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “This grant enables the City to build upon our progress with the creation of a comprehensive, community-driven traffic safety action plan.”

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Elliott said at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon the City continues to work toward our local goal to eliminate fatalities and reduce serious crashes by 60% by 2045. Projects near Belmont Elementary School to separate vehicle traffic from pedestrian traffic and prevent motorists from conducting U-turns in the school crosswalk, as well as the installation of Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacon crosswalk lights on 13th, 16th and 17th streets, as examples of recent safety improvements.

Right now, there are 13 flashing beacons and plans to install two more in the next several months. According to the Department of Transportation, flashing beacons help slow vehicles and can reduce pedestrian crashes up to 47%. The federal grant requires a 20% or $100,000 contribution by the City to the Safe Streets Lincoln initiative, Elliott said. City funds are from the Transportation Capital Improvement Plan budget.

For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/SafeStreets.