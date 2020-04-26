      Breaking News
Coronavirus Information & Local Closings

Federal Funds to Aid Public Safety in Nebraska For COVID-19

Apr 26, 2020 @ 9:24am

The state of Nebraska and some cities and counties are getting a combined $6.4 million to address public safety issues during the coronavirus outbreak. A media report stated that the Nebraska Crime Commission received a $4.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, another $2.1 million was allocated to local jurisdictions, including Omaha, which is getting $1.15 million. In addition, Lincoln received about $429,000, Grand Island received about $85,500, Sarpy County received $58,000 and Bellevue received $35,800. The current number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is at 2,899 with 53 confirmed  deaths from the coronavirus.

 

READ MORE: Help available for those that need food assistance

