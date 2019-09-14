Federal Communications Commission to Visit Nebraska

The Nebraska Public Service Commission will be hosting the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission and members of the agency’s Consumer Affairs and Outreach Division for their Rural tour to Nebraska.
During their tour, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai will join multiple town hall meetings in Nebraska, with topics of discussion including Robocalls, spoofing and other scam alerts, slamming, cramming and other phone bill related issues., the broadcast television transition, protecting mobile devices and how to file complaints and comment with the FCC.
“We know Nebraska residents have questions when it comes to telecommunications issues,” said Commission Chair Mary Ridder. “We are pleased the FCC is willing to make itself available to hear their concerns and provide information and resources.”
The tour will begin September 16th several stops in Kansas during the same time period. A schedule of events can be found on the FCC website here.
