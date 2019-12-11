February 11, 2020 Special Election For LPS Bond Issue

(KFOR NEWS December 11, 2019) You will have a chance February 11th to vote on a $290 million bond for new Lincoln public school facilities.
The bond would build 2 new high schools at 70th and Saltillo Road and near NW 48th and Holdrege, a new elementary school at the Waterford site in northeast Lincoln and updates to seven middles schools. New athletic facilities would be built at the new high schools. A football, track, and baseball complex at the Northwest site…and a soccer and softball complex would be at the Southeast site. The Northwest high school would be built starting in April…the Southeast site would start construction the following April in 2021.
Former LPS administrator, Dr. Marilyn Moore and Lincoln attorney, Max Rodenburg join other community leaders at 9 this morning for a news conference to announce a campaign asking Lincoln voters to approve the bond proposal.
