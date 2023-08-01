FBI Offers Reward for Missing SW Nebraska Woman

OMAHA–(KFOR Aug. 1)–Investigators with the FBI Omaha continue to investigate the disappearance of a missing southwest Nebraska woman, and is now offering a reward.

The FBI on Tuesday announced a reward of up to $10,000 for the information leading to 22-year-old Sunny Sramek or arrest and conviction of the people involved in her disappearance. Sramek was last seen April 20, 2019 leaving her home in Trenton, Nebraska with a man to go on a trip to Omaha and hasn’t been heard from since.

Sramek was also last seen in a 2004 white Ford Explorer bearing Iowa license plate HGJ341. She has a tattoo on her left shoulder of a feather with the letters “FLY”. She also has a tattoo on her right ankle of a tribal sun in red ink.

Sramek has multiple scars on her body including a rectangular scar on the back of her right shoulder; a small square-shaped scar in the middle of her upper forehead; scarring on one of her ankles and shin from a bike pedal; scars from the chicken pox on her face; a scar on her left hand at the bottom of her thumb and forefinger; and cuts on her arm.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Sunny Sramek is asked to contact the FBI Omaha Division at (402) 493-8688.