Father of Husker Football Assistant Coach Dies In Northeast Iowa Collision
ALLISON, Iowa–(News Reports Oct. 15)–The father of Nebraska football defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has died, after he was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in the northeast Iowa community of Allison.
The Iowa State Patrol says 69-year-old Gene Chinander apparently failed to stop at an intersection in Allison, Iowa, left the roadway and crashed into a legally parked semi truck in a parking lot.
Gene Chinander was pronounced dead at the scene.