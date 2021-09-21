Father Christmas sells insurance
You’ll start seeing Metal GOD Rob Halford on a new insurance commercial from Plymouth Rock Insurance.
Look I’m a Judas Priest, Rob Halford fan. Have been since seeing the first show in 1983. Don’t get me wrong here, Im not poking fun at Rob, even though he looks like Father Christmas with the beard, it just seems odd. I won’t even speculate as to why Rob said ok to being “The Rocker” in the 3 commercials. It is funny and nice to see Rob. Maybe that’s why he did it. I honestly hope to never see Slayer in a insurance commercial. Some things, in my opinion, don’t fit. But, that’s just my thoughts.