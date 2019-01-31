Father And Daughter In Jail For Alleged Incest

GRAND ISLAND—A 39-year-old St. Paul man and his 21-year-old daughter are in the Hall County Jail on accusations of incest, according to the Grand Island Police Department.

On Tuesday (January 29), Travis Fieldgrove and Samantha Kershner were arrested on warrants relating to an incest case.

Police say the two were involved in an intimate relationship beginning in September 2018 in Grand Island, despite evidence that Fieldgrove is the biological father of Kershner.

Evidence leading up to the arrest suggests that Fieldgrove and Kershner were aware of the biological relationship before being intimate, and further indicates that they quickly married one another after being notified of the investigation.

Both are currently in jail, pending bond on a Class III Felony.