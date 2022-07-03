Fatal Hit and Run In Central Lincoln Under Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 3)–A deadly hit and run crash Saturday night in central Lincoln is under investigation.
Lincoln Police said in a news release to KFOR News on Sunday morning that just before 9:30pm Saturday a gray Ford was westbound at 37th and “O” Street, when it crossed the center median and hit a gray Suburu traveling eastbound in the inside lane. The crash pushed the Suburu into a second eastbound vehicle, a white Chrysler.
The driver of the Suburu, a 19-year-old Lincoln man, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. The two occupants of the second eastbound car were treated at the scene and released.
The driver of the Ford left the scene on foot shortly after the crash. Investigators have located video of the suspect and are working to track him down.
Anyone that may have information on the crash, including video or photo evidence, should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.