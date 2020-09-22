Fatal Hit and Run In Belmont Neighborhood Monday Night Under Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 22)–Lincoln Police continue to investigate a hit and run that left a 41-year-old man dead late Monday night, after he was hit by a car near 12th and Garber in the Belmont area.
On Tuesday, Officer Erin Spilker said a bystander starting doing CPR on the victim before LFR arrived. The 41-year-old victim, identified through an accident report as Victor Melendez, was taken to a Lincoln hospital, where he later died.
Spilker says officers have determined the victim was hit by a car, which fled the scene.
If you know anything about this, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.