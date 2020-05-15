Fatal Crash On I-80 In West Lincoln Kills One Person
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 15)—A fatal crash late Friday morning in far west Lincoln has killed one person, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
In an email to KFOR News, the Patrol said the crash happened around 10:45am along Interstate 80, near Mile Marker 395, which is the NW 48th Street interchange. An adult male was confirmed dead and there appears to be one vehicle involved. No one else was inside.
No other details were immediately available and the investigation is ongoing.