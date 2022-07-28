Fatal Crash Near Greenwood
(KFOR NEWS July 28, 2022) One person has been killed and three others injured in a crash late Wednesday night south of Highway 6 and Greenwood Drive near Greenwood.
Greenwood Fire Chief, Mark Sobota, told our partner, 10/11 NOW, three vehicles were involved. One person was killed, another taken by ambulance to a Lincoln hospital and two others were treated at the scene.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office told KFOR NEWS an update will be posted on the department’s web page.
Earlier this morning, it was reported a portion of Highway 6 was closed, but is expected to reopen by the time Thursday morning commute begins.
Stay with KFOR NEWS for updates.
