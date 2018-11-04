Fatal Crash Leaves One Woman Dead, Daughter with Life-Threatening Injuries

One woman is dead after a crash near 1st and Pennsylvania early Sunday morning.

38-year-old Julie Schmieding of Lincoln was pronounced dead at the scene and her 15-year-old daughter, Tylea Schmieding, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lincoln Police say an off-duty sheriff saw the vehicle leave the road and crash into a tree around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The investigation revealed a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander was Southbound on N. 1st when it left the roadway to the right. The vehicle struck a utility box and a tree off the roadway.

The investigation is ongoing but alcohol is believed to not be a factor.

