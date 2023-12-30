Fatal Crash Early Saturday at Bowling Lake

LINCOLN—(News Release Dec. 30)—On Saturday, December 30, 2023 at approximately 5:15 a.m., a male caller contacted the

Lincoln Emergency Communications Center reporting that he had driven his car into a lake.

The phone’s location indicated it was at Bowling Lake Park, 5415 NW 44th Street. When Lincoln

Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue personnel arrived at the park, they located vehicle tracks

leading into the southeast portion of the lake and observed that the top layer of ice on the lake

had been disturbed.

Divers with Lincoln Fire & Rescue entered the water and located an unoccupied car fully

submerged in the lake. They were not able to initially locate any victims. After additional

searching of the lake with assistance from Nebraska Game & Parks officers, an adult male was

located deceased in the water at approximately 11:40 a.m. The male is believed to be the same

person who placed the phone call to the Communications Center. The male has preliminarily

been identified, however we are not releasing that information pending notification of family

members. At this time, we do not believe there are any additional victims involved in this

crash.

Investigators will be present at the scene through the afternoon. Please avoid the area as they complete the remainder of their investigation.

Those with information can call our non-

emergency number at 402.441.6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.