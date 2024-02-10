Fatal Car/Pedestrian Crash Friday Night in North Lincoln

LINCOLN—(KFOR Feb. 9)—A 64-year-old man is dead, after a car/pedestrian collision Friday night in north Lincoln.

According to a release to KFOR News from LPD, officers and rescue crews were called to 27th and Old Dairy Road after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The 64 year old Lincoln man was taken to a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until such time as his family can be notified.

The scene has since been cleared of debris and normal traffic for 27th and Old Dairy has resumed.