Yahoo Finance says wind turbine technician jobs are the fastest growing profession in Nebraska. Same is true in Colorado, Texas and Iowa. Wind turbine service techs earn a median hourly wage of $25.91, or nearly $54,000 a year. Derrick operator jobs in the oil and natural gas industries are very popular in North Dakota and Oklahoma. In Oregon, the fastest growing jobs are for animal trainers. In Idaho, exhibit designers are in demand.

READ MORE: Endangered Missing Advisory for missing NE man