Farmers Market Opening Delayed
Lincoln, NE (May 6, 2020) The Opening of the Haymarket Farmers Market, set to open this coming Saturday, has been delayed for one week. May 16 is the revised opening date for the Market.
The Market is not considered a public gathering, according to Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, but is subject to social distancing guidelines such as wide spacing of tables. Customers will be urged to point to the products they want, but not to touch before purchasing them. One person will be directed to handle the money for each booth. Customers will be urged to shop alone and not bring children along. Restrooms with hand washing stations will be available in the train station and in the Railyard.