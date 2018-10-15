Family Withdraws Explosion Claim

The family of Jim and Jeanne Jasa have withdrawn a more than $4 million tort claim against the city of Lincoln, Lancaster County, and Black Hills Energy. The lawyer for the family, Brian Jorde, said the tort claim, filed following a home explosion in August, 2017, has been withdrawn in “light of recent conclusions reached by the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office.”

‘The toll of the County’s 14-month investigation has tempered our desire to obtain answers to the perplexing questions raised by this incident and we believe this conscientious decision will benefit our loved ones and those otherwise affected by this tragedy in the long term,” the statement read. “We would also like to express our thanks and gratitude to the authorities who investigated this matter over the course of the past year as well as those in the community who have openly and graciously supported our families during these difficult times.”

On Oct. 11, Lincoln Police determined the cause of the home explosion was a murder/suicide. LPD said Jim Jasa purposely caused the explosion at 5601 South 78th Street to kill his wife, Jeanne Jasa.

Jeanne’s death came a couple of weeks following the blast, on August 29, 2017. Jim died from his injuries on May 2, 2018.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the intentional actions of Jim “led to the death of Jeanne Jasa.” He also said members of LPD alerted Jasa family of the findings of their investigation, as well as neighbors in the area of 84th and Old Cheney.

In total, 34 buildings were damaged as part of the explosion, including the two that were destroyed.

