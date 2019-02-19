Family Fight Leads to Strangulation Arrest

A brawl at the 21st and K streets U-Stop Monday night led to an arrest for strangulation.

Lincoln Police say 22-year-old Faisal Haji was arrested after strangling his 18-year-old sister just before midnight.

“Haji grabbed the victim around the throat in a choke-hold, strangling her, and then dragged her into a vehicle. The victim also reported he punched her in the face several times,” Officer Luke Bonkiewicz told KFOR News.

Bonkiewicz says the female was recently kicked out of her house and was meeting up with her family to get some of her clothes. Police arrived to find ten people involved in the altercation.