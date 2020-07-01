Families of Four Teens Killed In Sarpy County Crash File Tort Claim
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–A tort claim against Sarpy County has been filed by the families for four teenage girls killed in a crash in June 2019.
According to the claim, it accuses Sarpy County of being responsible for the June 17, 2019 crash that happened near 180th and Platteview Road because the guardrail was:
- It was defective and improperly and negligently designed, engineered, constructed, and/or maintained.
- It failed to properly warn traffic Platteview Road of the dangers there.
- It failed to prevent and/or mitigate crashes on Platteview Road.
- It created a dangerous condition and failed to comply with practices, rules, and standards.
Each family is seeking wrongful death damages for emotional distress; payment for all medical and funeral expenses; and compensation for the loss of past and future earnings of each of their daughters.
The claim was filed June 12 on behalf of the families of Abigail Barth, Addisyn Pfeifer, Alexandria Minardi and Kloe Odermatt. A fifth teenager in the crash, Roan Brandon, was the only survivor in the crash and isn’t mentioned in the claim.