Falling in Reverse hits #1 on ‘Billboard’ Mainstream Rock chart with Jelly Roll collaboration

Falling in Reverse and Jelly Roll have both returned to the top of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, this time together.

“All My Life,” Ronnie Radke and company’s collaboration with the country rocker, has hit #1 on the ranking, just five weeks after it debuted in June.

Both Falling in Reverse and Jelly Roll have conquered Mainstream Rock Airplay twice before on their own, with “Popular Monster” and “Zombified,” and with “Need a Favor” and “Dead Man Walking,” respectively.

“All My Life” appears on the upcoming Falling in Reverse album Popular Monster, which drops Aug. 16. Falling in Reverse will launch a U.S. tour in support of the record in August.

Meanwhile, you can catch a Falling in Reverse-themed car race in NASCAR’s Pennzoil 250, taking place July 20.

