Falling in Reverse debuts new single, “All My Life,” featuring Jelly Roll

Falling in Reverse has debuted a new single called “All My Life,” featuring Jelly Roll.

Befitting of a collaboration with the “Need a Favor” artist, “All My Life” adds a country flavor to the Falling in Reverse sound. If you ever wanted to hear Ronnie Radke sing with a Southern accent, now’s your chance.

“All My Life” is also accompanied by a video, now streaming on YouTube, which begins with Radke flying into an Old West town on a Pegasus. He then frees Jelly Roll from jail by winning a poker game, and the pair go on to rob a bank.

“All My Life” will appear on Falling in Reverse’s upcoming album, Popular Monster, due out Aug. 16. It also includes the previously released title track, as well as the May single “Ronald,” which features Tech N9ne and Alex Terrible of Slaughter to Prevail.

Falling in Reverse will launch a U.S. tour in August.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

