Falling in Reverse announces Popular Monstour US trek

Falling in Reverse is hitting the road this summer on the Popular Monstour.

The U.S. headlining trek, which takes its name from FiR’s 2019 single “Popular Monster,” will run from June 26 in Charleston, West Virginia, to July 30 in Redding, California.

Bands including Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, Spiritbox and Crown the Empire will also be on the bill for select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales throughout the week. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FiRMerch.com.

Falling in Reverse’s most recent release is January’s “Watch the World Burn” single.

