Fallen LPD Officers/LSO Deputies Honored During Observance at Hall of Justice

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 16)–A special Law Enforcement Memorial observance was held at the Lincoln Police/Lancaster County Sheriff’s memorial in front of the Hall of Justice, as part of commemorating National Police Week.

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins explained what the uniform means to her in helping keep the community safe.

“As I pass this great dedication (memorial) to our fallen, I’m reminded of those that we have lost in the line of duty,” Ewins said. “It reaffirms of why I do this job and the oath I have taken.”

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner and Lincoln Police Captain Don Scheinost read the names of the fallen deputies and officers from each department and whom are memorialized outside the Hall of Justice.

Below are details of each of the fallen officers and deputies. Information and images are courtesy of the Lincoln Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

FALLEN LINCOLN POLICE OFFICERS

Captain Charles E. Hall died on March 31, 1917 in a motor vehicle accident near 33rd and Adams. Detective Hall and his driver, Frank Feeney, were in pursuit of a stolen auto at the time of the accident. Detective Hall had been Chief of Police in O’Neill and had also served as the Sheriff of Holt County. Detective Hall was 53 years old and survived by his wife, Rhoda, and four children.

Special Duty Patrolman Marion F. Marshall

Shortly after midnight on September 7, 1932 Special Duty Patrolman Marshall observed a suspicious person on a bicycle in the alley west of S. 16th Street between G and H Streets. He drove around the block to investigate, encountering the subject at the alley exit on 15th Street. During the contact, the subject pulled a gun and shot Marion Marshall. The mortally wounded patrolman managed to crawl to the Governor’s Mansion, rang the bell, then collapsed on the top step of the porch. He was found there by Governor Charles Bryan, who had pulled on his clothes and gone to the door. The Governor summoned authorities and Special Duty Patrolman Marshall was taken to the hospital, where he passed away two days later, at the age of 35. He was survived by his wife and three children.

Officer Richard E. Leyden

Officer Richard E. Leyden died on September 26, 1949 of injuries suffered in a traffic accident on 16th St. between G and H where his police motorcycle collided with a vehicle. Leyden was to be married on October 2, 1949.

Detective Lieutenant Frank H. Soukup

Detective Lieutenant Frank H. Soukup died on December 16, 1966. Lt. Soukup and two other detectives went to 2413 P Street on a forgery investigation and encountered five suspects. During questioning one of the men produced a handgun and shot Lt. Soukup. The officers returned fire and killed the suspect. Lt. Soukup was 53 years old and survived by his wife, Bernice, and three children.

Detective Paul B. Whitehead

Detective Paul B. Whitehead died on August 10, 1967. Detective Whitehead and Detective Paul Merritt stopped a suspicious car near 38th and O Street. Unknown to the officers, the vehicle was occupied by three escapees from the Indiana State Prison. During the initial moments of the contact, one of the suspects produced a sawed off shotgun and shot Det. Whitehead. Det. Merritt returned fire and seriously wounded the suspect. The other men escaped but were captured later. Detective Whitehead was 30 years old and survived by his wife, Janet, and three children.

Officer George W. Welter

Officer George W. Welter died on February 9, 1968. Officer Welter’s police motorcycle collided with a vehicle at 27th and W Streets as he responded with lights and siren to an emergency call at 26th and Q. Officer Welter was 25 years old and survived by his wife, Sandra, and three children.

Investigator Luis Mario Herrera

On August 26, 2020, Investigator Herrera was helping serve an arrest warrant for a suspect involved in a homicide. As officers surrounded the house at North 33rd and Vine Streets, the suspect and an accomplice fled from the residence through a window. The suspect fired multiple times at officers. He was captured a short distance away, about an hour later. One of the suspect’s bullets struck Investigator Herrera in the chest. For 12 days, Investigator Herrera courageously fought for his life until succumbing to his injuries on September 7, 2020. Investigator Herrera was 50 years old and faithfully served the Lincoln Police Department for 23 years. He was an immensely talented and highly decorated investigator, known for his kind, compassionate and empathetic personality. He is survived by his wife, Carrie, and four children.

FALLEN LANCASTER COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES

Deputy William D. Johnson

Deputy Sheriff William D. Johnson died on March 5, 1959, after suffering a heart attack at the Lancaster County Courthouse. He just completed a prisoner transport when he complained of not feeling well and laid down in an office to rest. He was found unresponsive and transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Deputy Johnson served the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office for nearly four year and was the department’s fingerprint and photography expert. Prior to joining the Sheriff’s Office, Johnson served in the Army as a Military Policeman for over six years. Survivors & Family Deputy Johnson was twenty eight years of age at the time of his death and was survived by his wife, Gloria and two daughters, Christine Ann and Sandra Lee. Sergeant Franklin Furrer Early Life & Education Franklin Roy Furrer was born September 6, 1932, in Lincoln, Nebraska. He attended High School in Walton and graduated in 1949. Furrer went on to college and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture at the University of Nebraska Lincoln in 1956. From 1952 to 1954, Furrer served his country in the Navy and received an honorable discharge. While working as a lab assistant for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health department, a rural carrier for the U.S. Post Office, and a night-watchman for Bruning Company, Furrer farmed and raised a family for several years. Sheriff’s Department Work On August 15, 1969, Furrer became a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy assigned to night patrol. Furrer achieved the rank of Sergeant on May 17, 1973, and worked in the patrol division. Heart Attack On November 16, 1973, Sergeant Franklin Furrer died after suffering an apparent heart attack on October 28, 1973. On that date, Sergeant Furrer had been assisting on a drug raid at a residence located in the Walton area where investigators suspected marijuana was being used and sold. Shortly after entry into the house, Sgt. Furrer fell to the ground clutching his chest. He was taken to a local hospital by fellow deputies at the scene. Sgt. Furrer never regained consciousness and died on November 16, 1973. Survivors & Family Sergeant Franklin Furrer was 41 years of age and was survived by his wife, Carmel, who was pregnant at the time, and by four children from a previous marriage. Sergeant Furrer was honored as an officer who fell in the line of duty on May 13, 1995, at the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial sixth annual candlelight vigil ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Deputy Craig Dodge