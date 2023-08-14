Failed Compliance Checks Lead to Seizure of THC Products at Five Lincoln Shops

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 14)–An investigation that started earlier this year after Lincoln Police were notified about product advertisements at ten smoke shops citywide led to a search warrant served at five establishments on Aug. 7 and the seizure of items such as plant materials, edibles, paraphernalia and financial records.

LPD public information manager Erika Thomas on Monday said several people in the community brought to the attention of investigators and spot checks were done on ten shops in January, February and March. Lab test results showed five shops were selling “statutorily prohibited substances.”

Thomas said investigators followed up with further checks in June and found similar results before filing the search warrants in early August. These checks were done to find out if the stores were in compliance with law and are similar in nature to those done at businesses that sell alcohol and cigarettes.

The smoke shops searched in June were the Cannabis Factory off of South Antelope Valley Parkway and “N” Street, Kind Life Dispensary near 27th and Pine Lake Road and three 50 Shades of Green locations (19th and “O”, 10th and South and 48th and “R”).

Thomas added these stores remain open and for now, no arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.